$15M boat bought by Region Six two years ago never used

The Regional Administration of Region Six had in 2018 purchased a boat and engine to use in the riverain areas when needed.

The purchase was an initiative under the then Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams-Stephens. The cost of the boat and engine was bought at a price of $15M but has never been used.

According to a regional official, the boat was bought from KP Management, the same company that the controversial bulldozer was bought from.

The boat has been in storage at Whim since it was bought and delivered in December 2018 and is yet to be utilized for the purpose it was bought.

The regional official said that the 150hp engine bought was not compatible with the boat, hence it being left down.

The region previously had a boat but it had stopped working years now.