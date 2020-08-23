$15M boat bought by Region Six two years ago never used

Latest update August 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Regional Administration of Region Six had in 2018 purchased a boat and engine to use in the riverain areas when needed.
The purchase was an initiative under the then Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams-Stephens. The cost of the boat and engine was bought at a price of $15M but has never been used.
According to a regional official, the boat was bought from KP Management, the same company that the controversial bulldozer was bought from.
The boat has been in storage at Whim since it was bought and delivered in December 2018 and is yet to be utilized for the purpose it was bought.
The regional official said that the 150hp engine bought was not compatible with the boat, hence it being left down.
The region previously had a boat but it had stopped working years now.
Aug 22, 2020The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
We humans are inherently dishonest and uncaring. We only show concern for life when it directly affects us. We never stop... more
A controversy has erupted over the arrest of former Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and the search of his home. Supporters... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]