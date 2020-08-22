Pollard pleased with win; Powell wants an improved Tallawahs

The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win.

Knight Riders restricted the Tallawahs for 135-8 before they responded with 136-3 to register their second win in as many matches in this year’s CPL.

Speaking following the contest, Pollard said he is pleased with the win and credited his players for showing improvement. “We spoke about improving in all aspects of the game prior to the toss and we did that. The power hitting today was good, it was set up by excellent opening spells from Ali Khan and Jayden Seales. This shows that once you plan and execute things will go well and I think restricting this power line up was fantastic.”

Pollard credited young pacer Seales and opener Narine for his attacking half century. “Narine hasn’t played for a while so he is really hungry for this. He is determined and hopefully he can continue.”

Meanwhile, Tallawahs skipper Rovman Powell said he is looking for an improvement from his boys. “We spoke about not losing early wickets, and to find myself, Chadwick Walton and Asif Ali back in the pavilion early is a problem for us. We have to go back to the drawing board and ensure we don’t lose many wickets in the power play.”

“You don’t become a bad team after one game, so the self belief is still there. We dropped a few catches, so there is something to work on so we have to improve.” (CPL)