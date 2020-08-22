Pioneering businessman, Toolsie Persaud dies

Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Popular Guyanese businessman Toolsie Persaud passed away yesterday after reportedly being ill for some weeks. Persaud was in his early 90s.
He was the proprietor of Toolsie Persaud Ltd. (TPL), a timber and hardware company which has been in operation since 1956. Toolsie Persaud Ltd. has been a pioneer in developing Guyana’s hinterland and producing quality construction materials.
