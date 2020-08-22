Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

OIL COMPANIES SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO SLOW POISON GUYANESE

Aug 22, 2020 News 0

Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Vincent Adams has made it clear that he has a duty to protect the nation and ensure that the same blunder made with the first two permits issued to Exxon is not made again.

He is of the firm view that Guyana must be protected first and foremost. He said: “I am already rewriting the permits for Liza One and Liza Two.” This would ensure the American oil giant is not allowed to continue burning gas offshore and release more than 250 toxic chemicals into the airspace.

Dr. Adams also said that he is taking ExxonMobil to court for failing to pay a meagre fine of US$2,500.

He added, “… When you consider this issue with flaring and then this refusal to pay this fine, it is clear to me that the culture of this company is production above safety. They are all about cutting corners to maximize their profits. We cannot continue like this…We have to take a firm position against ExxonMobil.”

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pollard pleased with win; Powell wants an improved Tallawahs

Pollard pleased with win; Powell wants an improved Tallawahs

Aug 22, 2020

The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Read More
Caribbean to have boxing coaches’ virtual seminar next month

Caribbean to have boxing coaches’ virtual...

Aug 22, 2020

CPL T20 Warriors battle Tallawahs, Patriots take on Zouks today

CPL T20 Warriors battle Tallawahs, Patriots take...

Aug 22, 2020

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Aug 21, 2020

Our aim is to peak at the back end of the tournament – GAW Captain Green

Our aim is to peak at the back end of the...

Aug 21, 2020

“I always want to contribute to the team,” – Keemo Paul

“I always want to contribute to the team,”...

Aug 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019