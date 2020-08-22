OIL COMPANIES SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO SLOW POISON GUYANESE

Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Vincent Adams has made it clear that he has a duty to protect the nation and ensure that the same blunder made with the first two permits issued to Exxon is not made again.
He is of the firm view that Guyana must be protected first and foremost. He said: “I am already rewriting the permits for Liza One and Liza Two.” This would ensure the American oil giant is not allowed to continue burning gas offshore and release more than 250 toxic chemicals into the airspace.
Dr. Adams also said that he is taking ExxonMobil to court for failing to pay a meagre fine of US$2,500.
He added, “… When you consider this issue with flaring and then this refusal to pay this fine, it is clear to me that the culture of this company is production above safety. They are all about cutting corners to maximize their profits. We cannot continue like this…We have to take a firm position against ExxonMobil.”
