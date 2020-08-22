Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Juvenile among 22 caught at Mary’s Bar

Aug 22, 2020 News 0

– To appear in court on Monday

Some of the patrons at Mary’s Bar on Tuesday

A juvenile is among 22 persons that were caught at Mary’s Bar on Tuesday breaching the COVID-19 regulations, according to Region Three Commander, Errol Watts.
During a telephone call with this publication, Watts stated that the owner of the bar was slapped with two charges, breaching the regulations and allowing an underage boy in her bar imbibing. She was released on $25,000 station bail, while the others were released on $5000 station bail for breaching the regulations.
On Tuesday, Watts and his officers decided to make an unexpected visit to Mary’s Bar, located in Crane, West Coast Demerara. He then instructed a police officer to take the names and record the faces of all the persons in the bar.
They are all expected to appear in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Courts on Monday at 9am.

