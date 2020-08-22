Juvenile among 22 caught at Mary’s Bar

Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
– To appear in court on Monday
A juvenile is among 22 persons that were caught at Mary’s Bar on Tuesday breaching the COVID-19 regulations, according to Region Three Commander, Errol Watts.
During a telephone call with this publication, Watts stated that the owner of the bar was slapped with two charges, breaching the regulations and allowing an underage boy in her bar imbibing. She was released on $25,000 station bail, while the others were released on $5000 station bail for breaching the regulations.
On Tuesday, Watts and his officers decided to make an unexpected visit to Mary’s Bar, located in Crane, West Coast Demerara. He then instructed a police officer to take the names and record the faces of all the persons in the bar.
They are all expected to appear in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Courts on Monday at 9am.
Aug 22, 2020The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
We humans are inherently dishonest and uncaring. We only show concern for life when it directly affects us. We never stop... more
The PPP/C is “hard ears’. When it comes to national emergencies, they wait until the “boat done gone a falls” before... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]