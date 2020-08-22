If President Ali is serious, he will bring legislation to regulate political parties – Ram

Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Chartered Accountant and anticorruption advocate, Christopher Ram is of the firm conviction that one of the biggest issues in Guyana relates to the absence of legislation to regulate political parties and the moneys they receive from local businesses, particularly during the election season. Ram posited that the absence of such a key piece of law leaves the nation’s politicians open to requests for generous tax favours from those businesses, which ultimately, the taxpayers would have to pay.
In light of this, he stressed that if the Irfaan Ali government is serious about improving transparency and accountability in Guyana, one of the key things he would ensure is done is the passage of legislation to regulate political parties.
Ram made these and other statements during an appearance this week on the pilot episode of Kaieteur Radio’s programme called, “Governance, Corruption& Justice”, hosted by Kaieteur News senior journalist Kiana Wilburg. There, Ram said, “Our politicians don’t have to account for a penny that they take from businesses and then they have to give tax favours and we have to pay for it…Billions of dollars were probably spent in the March 2 elections but where did it come from? How was it accounted for and what kind of dishonesty might have taken place?”
The chartered accountant added, “Business people do not give anything for free. Everything is an investment for a business person…” Ram said he strongly believes that if this matter is addressed, democracy and governance will be strengthened.
Aug 22, 2020The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
We humans are inherently dishonest and uncaring. We only show concern for life when it directly affects us. We never stop... more
The PPP/C is “hard ears’. When it comes to national emergencies, they wait until the “boat done gone a falls” before... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]