If President Ali is serious, he will bring legislation to regulate political parties – Ram

Chartered Accountant and anticorruption advocate, Christopher Ram is of the firm conviction that one of the biggest issues in Guyana relates to the absence of legislation to regulate political parties and the moneys they receive from local businesses, particularly during the election season. Ram posited that the absence of such a key piece of law leaves the nation’s politicians open to requests for generous tax favours from those businesses, which ultimately, the taxpayers would have to pay.

In light of this, he stressed that if the Irfaan Ali government is serious about improving transparency and accountability in Guyana, one of the key things he would ensure is done is the passage of legislation to regulate political parties.

Ram made these and other statements during an appearance this week on the pilot episode of Kaieteur Radio’s programme called, “Governance, Corruption& Justice”, hosted by Kaieteur News senior journalist Kiana Wilburg. There, Ram said, “Our politicians don’t have to account for a penny that they take from businesses and then they have to give tax favours and we have to pay for it…Billions of dollars were probably spent in the March 2 elections but where did it come from? How was it accounted for and what kind of dishonesty might have taken place?”

The chartered accountant added, “Business people do not give anything for free. Everything is an investment for a business person…” Ram said he strongly believes that if this matter is addressed, democracy and governance will be strengthened.