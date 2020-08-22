DPP to prosecute keith Lowenfield, Mingo and others

– Police to conduct comprehensive investigations

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, has decided to take over the criminal charges that were filed against the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Returning Officer of Region Four Clairmont Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections and the events that followed. This is according to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), which also states that the police will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.

The release highlighted that, “The DPP indicated that in exercise of powers vested in her under Article 187 of the Constitution, she will take over the private criminal charges currently pending in the Magistrates’ Courts in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the aftermath.”

This decision was made almost two weeks after Lowenfield’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes made an application to the DPP asking her to review and take over the prosecution of the private criminal charges that were filed against his client.

The charges leveled against Lowenfield allege fraud, misconduct in public office, and breach of public’s trust, while the charge that was filed against Mingo allege unverified declaration of results for Region Four. On June 30, 2020, the criminal charges were filed against Lowenfield by Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member Desmond Morian and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai while in March 2020, the charge was filed against Mingo by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attorney Charles Ramson.

According to the release, the police yesterday received formal reports which alleged criminal conduct by Lowenfield, Mingo and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the aftermath. The release stated that as a result of the formal reports being made, legal advice was obtained from the DPP who advised the GPF to launch an investigation into the allegations in accordance to its mandate.

On August 14, 2020, when Lowenfield made his second appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the court was informed that the DPP had written to the prosecutors in the matter – attorneys-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, Glenn Hanoman, Mark Conway and George Thomas – asking them to submit the evidence in the matter so that she can decide whether or not the private criminal charges will continue against Lowenfield.

Lowenfield is currently out a total of $450,000, bail and is expected to make his next court appearance on August 24, 2020. However, the charge is still to be served on Mingo for him to make his first court appearance.