Cummings Lodge/Sophia squatters served with contravention notices

The Ministry of Housing and Water (MHW) on Thursday served a number of contravention notices to squatters residing along the Cummings Lodge/Sophia area.

The Ministry in a statement noted that although it is working to meet the housing demands of the residents, it continues to maintain its “zero tolerance policy” on squatting.

The MHW noted that the contravention notices were issued after the Ministry had received several reports of structures being built at the locations – the contravention notice in this case is a document informing the occupant of an illegal structure of that nature and that they are in breach of the law.

According to the release, the illegal occupation of State lands at Cummings Lodge has continued to hinder the Ministry from carrying out a number of budgeted projects. It stated that squatting impedes infrastructure development and, more importantly, has a serious impact on the health and safety of those involved. The Ministry also reminded citizens that government reserves are not suitable living conditions for anyone as they lack the basic necessities for daily human activities, adding that in these cases, the reserves run along critical waterways posing a serious threat of contamination.

Earlier in the month, ministers with the responsibility for Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues had conducted a walkabout and fact-finding mission as per residents’ request in the communities of Block X Liliendaal, Section A Sophia, and Block R Turkeyen in an effort to address the concerns of residents occupying State lands. The residents were given the assurance that despite the Ministry policy in regards to squatting, there will be no strong-arm approach but rather an inclusive and humanitarian approach in addressing the situation.

During the walkabout, residents had complained that they were invited to an outreach by the previous administration to address the issue of land allocation. The residents informed the ministers that they were made to add their names and contact information to a list so that they could be reached when lands are available. To date, the residents said, they have not been contacted.