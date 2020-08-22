A man and he stones dead

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh you should not speak ill of de dead. But dem boys seh deh still gat people who talk bad about Cheddi and Burnham when dem bin alive, when dem bin dead and even after dem dead. Dem boys nah like talk bad about de dead. But dem gat some people wah dem boys gat fuh talk about.

Like Walter de Rum-So-High. De man did believe dat he was de brightest thing dat ever come out of Guyana. At one time he , he could tek on de whole cabal at Freedom House.

He bin tek on de boss man of de Waterfall paper. He sue de Waterfall paper and de case go all de way to de CCJ which order he fuh pay costs. He nah pay it yet and when de boss man of de Waterfall paper hear how Walter de Rum-So-High dead, he worry about how he gan get pay.

But he seh dem gan meet up. And if dem end up in different places, he gone leff weh he deh and go and look fuh Rum-So-High so dat he can get he money.

Dem boys keeping far from boss man though. He neighbour dead yesterday also. He did name Tool-See. And he and all gat de boss man in a fix.

De boss man did pay he fuh some readymix fuh do some foundation wuk. Before all de ready mix pour, Tool-See gone and dead. Tool-See readymix close down in mourning. So de boss man foundation get leff half-done.

He need some stone fuh finish it but Tool-See quarry close also. So Tool-See dead and like de stone dead too.

Talk half and nah go and live next to Glenn.