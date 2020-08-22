Latest update August 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

64 lbs of weed, 3 motorcycles found stashed among tombs

Aug 22, 2020 News 0

Police, including the Commander-in-Charge of Region 5 Edmond Cooper, acting on information received swooped down at the Kingelly Seadam, West Coast Berbice where two large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic were found tucked between tombs. Also found were three motorcycles CK 4203, CK 1363 and CH 7170 along with a green haversack containing one Samsung cellular phone.

A male, well known by the police as Shawn Storm, was seen in the area and the police pursued the individual on foot but he escaped. The plastic parcels, the motorcycles and the green bag containing the cell phone were taken to the Weldaad Police Station. There, the parcels were opened and inside was a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be that of the plant cannabis sativa.

They were weighed and amounted to 29,030 grams or 64 pounds. The suspected cannabis was lodged, along with the motorcycles. Efforts are being made to located Shawn Storm.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pollard pleased with win; Powell wants an improved Tallawahs

Pollard pleased with win; Powell wants an improved Tallawahs

Aug 22, 2020

The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Read More
Caribbean to have boxing coaches’ virtual seminar next month

Caribbean to have boxing coaches’ virtual...

Aug 22, 2020

CPL T20 Warriors battle Tallawahs, Patriots take on Zouks today

CPL T20 Warriors battle Tallawahs, Patriots take...

Aug 22, 2020

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Aug 21, 2020

Our aim is to peak at the back end of the tournament – GAW Captain Green

Our aim is to peak at the back end of the...

Aug 21, 2020

“I always want to contribute to the team,” – Keemo Paul

“I always want to contribute to the team,”...

Aug 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019