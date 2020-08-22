64 lbs of weed, 3 motorcycles found stashed among tombs

Police, including the Commander-in-Charge of Region 5 Edmond Cooper, acting on information received swooped down at the Kingelly Seadam, West Coast Berbice where two large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic were found tucked between tombs. Also found were three motorcycles CK 4203, CK 1363 and CH 7170 along with a green haversack containing one Samsung cellular phone.

A male, well known by the police as Shawn Storm, was seen in the area and the police pursued the individual on foot but he escaped. The plastic parcels, the motorcycles and the green bag containing the cell phone were taken to the Weldaad Police Station. There, the parcels were opened and inside was a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be that of the plant cannabis sativa.

They were weighed and amounted to 29,030 grams or 64 pounds. The suspected cannabis was lodged, along with the motorcycles. Efforts are being made to located Shawn Storm.