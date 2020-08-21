Wife claims husband committed suicide

Region Eight police are investigating claims made by a woman that her reputed husband allegedly shot himself, yesterday, in her presence at Granny Backdam, Mahdia.

According to police, the woman’s husband, Dexter Weekes, 33, a miner of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, met his demise at 05:30hrs in the couple’ s bedroom.

The woman told investigators that she and Weekes went to bed at around 20:30hrs Wednesday night.

While in bed, she claimed that Weekes asked her for sex but she rejected him and fell asleep.

However, when she awoke sometime after 05:00hrs yesterday, she saw Weekes consuming a liquid substance which looked like alcohol.

She started a conversation with him during which she recalled hearing a loud explosion. Weekes fell to the floor and lay motionless with a firearm beside him.

Ranks are yet to return from the crime scene as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the miner’s death continues.