Ram recommends anti-corruption code of conduct for public boards

A good step for Government to reduce corruption in the public sector would be the signing of an annual code of conduct for directors of state boards, according to anti-corruption advocate and attorney-at-law, Christopher Ram.

He earlier this week appeared on Kaieteur Radio’s newest show, Corruption, Governance & Justice, with hostess Kiana Wilburg. The discussion centered on what can be done to quash a culture of corruption in Guyana’s public sector.

Ram noted that he was recently appointed as a director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Such a designation, he said, would immediately subject him to the scrutiny of the Integrity Commission, making his financial affairs a matter of public record, though that was not brought to his attention upon his appointment.

“The fact that it wasn’t even drawn to my attention suggests that that culture, that ingrained behaviour, [and] ingrained philosophy do not exist,” the attorney said.

What his appointers should have put to him, Ram opined, is the question of whether he is prepared to accept and comply with the strictures of the Integrity Commission Act.

On this premise, Ram was keen to note his recommendation.

“…it doesn’t necessarily mean they [directors] are gonna be perfect. We all can’t go to heaven. But it will make them conscious. When they have to sign that annual certificate that “I have complied”, they must have some nagging sense of guilt to know, you know this is not true.”

Ram’s recent appointment to NICIL is timely. The state organization has recently found itself under the microscope due to startling giveaways by the previous administration, of large swathes of state lands under questionable circumstances.

Under the guidance of a new administration, the NICIL board will be chaired by accountant, Paul Cheong, while Sasenarine Singh, Ram, Nigel Hinds, Pauline Chase and Stanley Paul will constitute the rest of the board.