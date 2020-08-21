Maid’s son confesses, leads cops to burnt remains of missing Canadian citizen

– said was hired by rice farmer to kill grandfather too

By Malisa Playter Harry

I n a bizarre twist to the missing Canadian’s case, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of members of the Cold Case Unit of the Guyana Police Force along with Berbice detectives have stumbled upon what is believed to be the burn remains of Nicholas Jaipaul.

Jaipaul’s burnt remains were discovered in a desolate area, in Moleson Creek, Berbice yesterday. His killer reportedly led police there after confessing to a crime which involved a well-known Berbice businessman.

Jaipaul, a Canadian citizen, returned to Guyana in January with his 86-year-old grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, for vacation.

The police had this week arrested an Upper Corentyne rice farmer who has been identified as the mastermind in the crime. Also arrested was the son of the maid who has been working with the Jaipauls since January. Also in custody are the maid and her co-worker who had been with the

Jaipauls for years. A brother of the suspect is also in custody.

The police have since squeezed a confession out of the maid’s son and based on the information provided to Kaieteur News by a police source close to the investigation, the suspect who is a 30-year-old from Number 70 Village, told police that he was hired by a rice farmer.

The rice farmer is said to be from Number 70 Village. He hired the maid’s son to kidnap and kill the Canadian and his grandfather. He said he was promised $500,000 to commit the act. It was revealed that the rice farmer owed the grandfather of the victim money and the matter is still before the courts.

He revealed, in disturbing details, that the plan was to kill Nicholas Jaipaul and then call the grandfather and demand a sum of $50M be paid for the safe return of his grandson. The idea was to lure him to a location where he would have also been murdered.

However, that plan fell through the cracks when the 86-year-old reported that his grandson was missing, and police ranks were immediately sent to his home to monitor him and the calls he received on his telephone.

The man had told Kaieteur News that his grandson may have gone missing Sunday night after he retired to bed because the next morning he woke up and saw him nowhere in the house. It was that same day that he received an anonymous call saying that they have his grandson.

But the police were present and the call was traced to a location in Georgetown.

Police in the city were alerted and they swooped down at the location traced from the call. It was there that the suspect now identified as the maid’s son was arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that the victim was taken from the home at Number 70 Village and strangled to death. He said he then transported the body to a location near the Moleson Creek Public Road and lit his remains on fire.

He took investigators to the scene yesterday and it was there that the remains, believed to be that of Nicholas Jaipaul, was discovered.

A skull and several bones were discovered.

Pathologist Nehaul Singh was at the scene to conduct a post-mortem of the remains and a relative was present also to attempt to identify the remains.

The relative who identified the remains, Rajendra Persaud, told reporters that the only way he could have identified the bones was by the skull. He disclosed that the victim had done a brain surgery when he was younger “where they had to put a stem from his head to his kidney”. Persaud added that his nephew was on medication but loved being in Guyana since he grew up at the house at Number 69 Village before migrating with his parents to Canada. There were no other belongings connected to the victim found at the scene.

Nicholas Jaipaul and his grandfather Ramkissoon Jaipaul returned to Guyana on vacation in January 2020 and were scheduled to return to Canada in May but because of the COVID restrictions placed on flights, they were stuck in the country.

The grandfather had told this publication that his grandson hardly left the home during their time in Guyana and if he did, it was to accompany him when he was heading out.

He had stated that the last time he spoke and saw his grandson was Sunday night right before he retired to bed. He said he left Nicholas awake in the home but when he woke up the next day he was nowhere in the house.

The maid who began working with him in January reportedly checked the victim’s bedroom and around the house, but he was nowhere.

The grandfather became worried and a report was made that his grandson was missing.

The rice farmer was arrested yesterday after the suspect confessed.

The police are still investigating.