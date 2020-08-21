Latest update August 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Liza Destiny dumping 4,000 barrels of toxic water daily into the ocean

Aug 21, 2020 News 0

– EPA against Payara being allowed to do the same

By Kiana Wilburg

EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams

As a result of Guyana not having the relevant technical expertise during the review of the Field Development Plan (FDP) for ExxonMobil’s first project called Liza Phase One, many critical environmental issues slipped through the cracks.
One of them pertains to the disposal of produced water into the ocean which ExxonMobil is hoping the government would miss once again in the review of the Payara FDP.
When oil companies drill the sea floor to extract oil, it is not only oil that comes up with it. Water is part of the mixture too. As a result of it not being needed, it is separated and disposed of.
The critical issue is how that disposal is being done. International best practices dictate that this produced water should be re-injected into the earth’s surface. Research conducted by Kaieteur News notes that in some cases, the produced water is discharged into oceans and other offshore water channels. Because no two geographic regions are alike, studies are done to assess the environmental risks of the produced water’s toxicity on marine life before granting approval for the disposal of it into the ocean.
In Guyana’s case, not a single study was done for the Liza Phase One or Two Projects. Yet, Guyana went full steam ahead with approving the permits for those projects.
Recognizing the grave mistake made in this regard, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is headed by Dr. Vincent Adams, wants ExxonMobil to put systems in place for the reinjection of the produced water for the Payara project. Kaieteur News was able to confirm with key officials close to the project that ExxonMobil is not pleased about this request and has rejected it.
When contacted yesterday, EPA Head Dr. Vincent Adams said that he is not a proponent for the dumping of produced water into the ocean. He said that the Liza Destiny vessel is already dumping 4,000 barrels of produced water into the ocean and in about six years, it will get to about 300,000 barrels.
Dr. Adams said: “I have worked in the oil fields as a Production and Reservoir engineer and we injected every single drop of water. If you are onshore, the water would obviously have to be re-injected. Also, the World Bank has made it clear that you should only dispose of produced water into the ocean when it is not technically feasible. In ExxonMobil’s case, it is more than feasible.”

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Powerlifting Federation and Minister Ramson meet

Aug 21, 2020

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), met with the Honourable Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports on Friday July 14th, 2020. Representing the GAPLF were Runita White,...
Read More
Our aim is to peak at the back end of the tournament – GAW Captain Green

Our aim is to peak at the back end of the...

Aug 21, 2020

“I always want to contribute to the team,” – Keemo Paul

“I always want to contribute to the team,”...

Aug 21, 2020

Guyana to participate in Online Archery Cup of the Americas

Guyana to participate in Online Archery Cup of...

Aug 21, 2020

Buxton wins Emancipation 5k road relay

Buxton wins Emancipation 5k road relay

Aug 21, 2020

Ross, Giddings, Balram, Gajnabi and the BCB are 2019 Awardees

Ross, Giddings, Balram, Gajnabi and the BCB are...

Aug 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019