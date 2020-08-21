Liza Destiny dumping 4,000 barrels of toxic water daily into the ocean

– EPA against Payara being allowed to do the same

By Kiana Wilburg

As a result of Guyana not having the relevant technical expertise during the review of the Field Development Plan (FDP) for ExxonMobil’s first project called Liza Phase One, many critical environmental issues slipped through the cracks.

One of them pertains to the disposal of produced water into the ocean which ExxonMobil is hoping the government would miss once again in the review of the Payara FDP.

When oil companies drill the sea floor to extract oil, it is not only oil that comes up with it. Water is part of the mixture too. As a result of it not being needed, it is separated and disposed of.

The critical issue is how that disposal is being done. International best practices dictate that this produced water should be re-injected into the earth’s surface. Research conducted by Kaieteur News notes that in some cases, the produced water is discharged into oceans and other offshore water channels. Because no two geographic regions are alike, studies are done to assess the environmental risks of the produced water’s toxicity on marine life before granting approval for the disposal of it into the ocean.

In Guyana’s case, not a single study was done for the Liza Phase One or Two Projects. Yet, Guyana went full steam ahead with approving the permits for those projects.

Recognizing the grave mistake made in this regard, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is headed by Dr. Vincent Adams, wants ExxonMobil to put systems in place for the reinjection of the produced water for the Payara project. Kaieteur News was able to confirm with key officials close to the project that ExxonMobil is not pleased about this request and has rejected it.

When contacted yesterday, EPA Head Dr. Vincent Adams said that he is not a proponent for the dumping of produced water into the ocean. He said that the Liza Destiny vessel is already dumping 4,000 barrels of produced water into the ocean and in about six years, it will get to about 300,000 barrels.

Dr. Adams said: “I have worked in the oil fields as a Production and Reservoir engineer and we injected every single drop of water. If you are onshore, the water would obviously have to be re-injected. Also, the World Bank has made it clear that you should only dispose of produced water into the ocean when it is not technically feasible. In ExxonMobil’s case, it is more than feasible.”