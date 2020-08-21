Guyana records 30th COVID-19 death

Latest update August 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
– 70 new cases added
Guyana yesterday recorded it’s 30th COVID-19 death at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
According to the Ministry of Public Health’s (MOPH) report, the deceased is a 73-year-old man who was a patient at the transitional ward at the GPHC.
It was reported that the man was swabbed for a test, on his arrival at the hospital. However, his test came back positive after he succumbed.
The MOPH announced that they have already reached out to the deceased man’s relatives and other persons he would have engaged with to conduct the necessary contact tracing.
As of yesterday, Guyana recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 846.
There are currently eight persons in the COVID-19 ICU, 77 persons in institutional isolation, 333 persons in home isolation and 47 persons in institutional quarantine.
There were also 18 recoveries recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 399.
Region One has 124 confirmed cases, Region Two- 8 cases, Region Three-44 cases, Region Four- 248 cases, Region Five- 1 case, Region Six- 8 cases, Region Seven -174 cases, Region Eight- 11 cases, Region Nine- 169 cases and Region Ten- 59 cases.
A total of 6,502 persons have been tested nationally.
