GTT’s seeks regulator review on change in billing format

– ease of access concerns raised

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is seeking a variation of an order by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) as it relates to the billing format for consumers.

GTT had stopped issuing thousands of landlines consumers with paper bills about five years ago- a move that has been saving the company at least $36 M annually.

However, a complaint by consumer and activist, Ramon Gaskin, resulted in the regulator- PUC- ordering GTT to switch back to the printed billing system with considerations for consumers who want to use the electronic billing format.

Among other things, Gaskin outlined the absence of breakdown of his monthly usage of and charges in the e-billing format. He noted that the information was important in keeping track of monthly expenditure for him and so many other landline consumers

In its Order Two of 2019, the PUC criticized GTT for the move to unilaterally switch from the paper billing to the e-billing format for landline customers.

As such, the PUC had outlined how the telephone company should introduce the new billing format to consumers. It was made clear that consumers should informed of the new format through adequate public awareness campaigns but should also be allowed the option of which format they prefer –electronic or printed.

Following up on his letter to the PUC, Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at GTT, Mark Reynolds told a virtual hearing of the Commission on Wednesday that in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the telephone company is seeking a review of the order.

The hearing was hosted via zoom by PUC Chair, Dela Britton, along with commissioners Dr. Leyland Lucas, Verlyn Klass and Rajendra Bisessar, along with Secretary, Vidiahar Persaud.

Reynolds led a team from GTT which comprised of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd; Vice President of Customer Experience, Orson Ferguson; Director of International Regulatory, Government and Legal Affairs, Delreo Newman and others.

Gaskin, Guyana Consumer Association, Pat Dial and Adviser to the Association, Dr. Yog Mahdeo, were also in attendance.

During the hearing, Reynolds posited that GTT should be allowed the same leverage as other service providers such as the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), E-Networks and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) that have been extensively using e-billing in the interest of protecting its staff and customers against the spread of the deadly disease.

Among other things, Reynolds also told the PUC that GTT needs to meet international practices which speak to elimination paper-based transactions in keeping with the growing use of ICT.

The GTT official asked the PUC to take into consideration the numerous benefits of going paperless including the advancement of efforts to establishing a green economy.

Reynolds also sought clarity from the utilities commission whether Order Two of 2019 by the commission applies to GTT‘s DSL, mobile, and other services.

The GTT executive had reminded the commission of its powers to make, suspend, review, vary or rescind any decision or order made by it in under Section 77 of the PUC Act.

In response, the PUC chair provided clarity that the order was only in reference to GTT’s landline customers.

Further, in response to Reynolds’ request to be allowed the same leverage as other service providers in wake of the pandemic, Britton noted, GTT reached out and the Commission gave temporary permission to GTT to utilize the e billing system due to the constraints of the postal services.

“We had noted in that letter — we even bolded the word — temporary… At no time at all were we going to withdraw the substance of Order No.2 of 2019,” the chair added.

Further, the PUC Chair clarified that the order must be interpreted to mean that there is a mandatory requirement for detailed bills to be provided to consumers of the landline service and not all service users.

At the interim, the PUC chair made it clear that Order Two of 2019 remains intact unless otherwise decided by the commission.

The PUC will soon announce.