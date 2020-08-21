Former Crime Chief sent to Reg. 8 as Commander

Latest update August 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The shake-up in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues with Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, being reverted back to his uniform and sent to Region Eight as the new commander.
Kingston was recently asked to hand over the reins of the Criminal Investigations Department to Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum who will serve as the new Crime Chief.
Blanhum had been there before but was removed after an inquiry into an alleged assassination plot against former President, David Granger, a few years ago.
He had been posted to the hinterlands.
Kingston will be replacing Senior Superintendent, Ramesh Ashram, who will take up the new spot as Traffic Chief.
Kingston, back in June 2019, was appointed acting Crime Chief after the substantive officer and Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves, was sent on administrative leave to allow for an investigation into alleged wrongdoings.
