Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update August 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
