Dem boys like eat fish!

Dem Boys Seh…

De permit wha de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See give to ExxonMobil fuh Liza 1 and Liza 2 was a give-away of Guyana’s oil resources.

De agreement gat plenty loopholes and nuff, nuff generous concessions. Dat permit allow ExxonMobil fuh do to we whatever dem want to do and to get away with it.

Dem even send we a US$10B bill fuh dem two field development projects.

Dem boys want know when Guyana gun ever see US$10B from its oil revenue stream fuh pay back dem field development costs. But ExxonMobil know that once dem gat de permit in dem hands, dem can do we whatever dem want.

That is why ExxonMobil hurry fuh get de permit fuh Payara. Dem know if dem hurry things up, dem gun get de same sweetheart terms like dem bin get fuh Liza 1 and Liza 2.

Dem nah satisfy with robbing we. It now seem to dem boys like if dem now want endanger we people life. Dem boys hear how dem want de same flaring fuh happen under Payara as happeing now under Liza 1.

Dem boys also concern about de possible dumping of toxic chemicals in we waters. Dem boys does like eat fish but dem boys frighten dat if any toxic chemicals get into de water, it could kill out all dem fish wha dem boys like fuh eat morning, noon and night.

Dem boys, however, gat faith in Ali and Granger. Dem boys feel dem two gun wuk together fuh get a better deal for Guyana. But dem boys nah gat de same trust in Joe Shanlin and Jag-deo.

Talk half and tell Ali and Granger fuh tek dem time and peel dem pine.