Delayed works allowed more damage – Minister Edghill

BK $352M emergency sea defence contract…

– another contractor hired to fix new breach

By Shikema Dey

Brian Tiwari’s BK International Inc. was handed a $352M contract in June of this year to conduct what the previous administration flagged as “emergency” works to fix two breaches in the sea defence area at Dantzig, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

However, the notably slow pace at which the works moved and the constant delays allowed more damage to that area.

It was because of this fact that a new breach formed measuring 100 meters in length, resulting in the residents of Dantzig and neighbouring communities being inundated with salt water causing damages to homes, crop and livestock.

Holding this opinion was Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.

Edghill told Kaieteur News: “It is the considered opinion of officials and residents of the region… that to respond to the previous breach and the slow rate of ongoing works have exposed us to the new 100 meter breach which is worsening on a daily basis.”

Now, the new Irfaan Ali-led, People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) will have to expend an estimated $145M to conduct further emergency works at the breached point.

The Minister had initially said that the new breach occurred close to where BK International is conducting repairs and since this was so, instead of hiring a new contractor, they identified BK to complete the job.

“The reality is because of how the sea defences are situated, even if you wanted to put in another contractor that is not currently mobilized on the site to do that emergency work, you’re talking about an impossibility,” he said.

However, yesterday Edghill told Kaieteur News that a new contractor, with capacity to fix the damaged area has been identified and a new route of access to be used to take machine and supplies for emergency works.

On a site visit yesterday, Minister Edghill along with a team from the sea defence department as well as local authorities inclusive of Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, engaged with the affected residents who complained about the harsh effects of flooding in the area.

A Cabinet report, he said, is also being prepared for urgent consideration.

Notwithstanding this, however, BK International and the other present contractor; A&S General Contracting are still expected to complete their ongoing emergency works with alacrity.

Heavy concerns were already raised at the pace which the old breaches were being sealed by those two contractors.

Kaieteur News, during a visit to the site in July, one month after the multi-million dollar contract was awarded, saw that no significant movement was made.

The Minister pointed out that he will not be accepting any excuses for further delays.

Meanwhile, the issue of the contract details between BK International and the previous administration still remain at hand. Despite several requests, Kaieteur News has been unable to acquire a copy to relay the details of how taxpayer monies will be spent.