Christoper Jones released on $100k station bail

Aug 21, 2020

Former Sports Director Christopher Jones

Former Sports Director Christopher Jones was earlier today released on $100,000 station bail after being arrested around 1 am yesterday morning for simple larceny in relation to several barber chairs and other items.
Police carried out a search on Jones’ Tucville home during a power outage however; they had no warrant to carry out the search and seizure.
The search was carried out in relation to an audit carried out at the Ministry of Social Protection, which showed that they approved the payout of $4.9 million under the Region Four administration for the procurement of equipment for a barbershop under the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme.
A Financial Return was delivered and revealed that the full amount was spent by December 31, 2019, however over $1M in items were in fact not delivered and the project was not executed.
Those very items, they claimed, were stored at Jones’ home.

