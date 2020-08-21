$500M COVID-19 relief to be pumped in education

Latest update August 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
– Learning Channel, state radio, private media house to deliver curriculum
As part of its response to the COVID -19 pandemic in Guyana, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said that $500M will be pumped into the education sector.
In a live streamed update Wednesday, President Ali noted concern for children who have not been academically engaged in the traditional way since March.
He said that his administration is particularly concerned about the impact of non-traditional schooling structures and the unavailability of resources and infrastructure particularly on children in the hinterland, children with disabilities, and children who do not have access to data or internet.
As such, the President announced that he will be making $500M available to equip schools and provide COVID-19 support services and facilities for children and teachers.
“I’ve directed Minister (Priya) Manickchand to develop a plan to address the delivery of education to our children in a COVID-19 environment. After consultation with various stakeholders, it was decided that schools were not in a position from a public health, infrastructure and facilities standpoint to facilitate a re-opening in September.”
He said: “The ultimate goal is to have our schools in a state of readiness at the earliest.”
Further, the President said that the Minister has been asked to implement a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring children and teachers remain engaged in learning.
In the interim, the Education Ministry has been tasked to put the infrastructure in place for the delivery of the curriculum via the Learning Channel, state radio broadcasting and privately-owned media houses.
