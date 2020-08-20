Two months of chartered flights approved by GCAA

Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Measures have been introduced to allow for controlled, chartered flights to come in, officials say.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has approved Eastern Airlines for chartered flights for both inbound and outbound passengers, during September and October, this year.
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a press conference yesterday, said the move has resolved the issue of late flight approvals, especially for Guyanese overseas.
Minister Edghill said the new PPP/C Government was able to resolve the issue following engagements with the Director-General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. Egbert Field, according to a government statement.
The move will allow Guyanese to be informed, ahead of time, about the availability of flights to and from Guyana, in the absence of commercial operations.
Details of the flights for New York and Miami in the United States will be published shortly by the Aviation Authority.
Regarding flights to Toronto, Canada, Minister Edghill informed that the details of that arrangement are being worked out.
“As of noon, the latest communication is that engagements with West Jet and Caribbean Airlines are ongoing for a similar arrangement to be put in place, observing all measures of COVID-19.”
The GCAA, he noted, continues to provide regulatory advice and instructions, ensuring that all protocols are observed during incoming and outgoing flights during the pandemic.
Both the CJIA and GCAA are currently exploring the possibility of acquiring mist (sanitisation) tunnels for arriving and departing passengers.
“We want to ensure that, at the appropriate time, all the standards that are required for the full reopening of the airport are met, and we are in full compliance,” the Minister stated.

 

