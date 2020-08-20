Two arrested in Canadian citizen’s alleged kidnapping

Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
A maid and her son were arrested yesterday and are being questioned in connection with the disappearance of Canadian citizen, Nicholas Jaipaul who was on vacation with his grandfather at Number 69 Village since January.
According to the grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, the maid in custody started working for him about a year ago and had previously lived in Brazil. He added that she never provided a solid address and he only knew her as Radha. Based on the little he knew about her, he said that she had stated that she had developed issues with her husband in Brazil and returned to Guyana.
Nicholas Jaipaul disappeared from his vacation home at 69 Village sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. His grandfather told this publication that he received an anonymous call Monday afternoon from someone saying that they have his grandson.
They both came to Guyana in January for vacation and were expected to return to Canada in May, however, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they have been stuck here. This publication understands that a team from the Major Crime Unit was sent to Berbice to assist detectives in investigating the matter.
