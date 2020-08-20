Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two arrested in Canadian citizen’s alleged kidnapping

Aug 20, 2020 News 0

Missing: Nicholas Jaipaul

A maid and her son were arrested yesterday and are being questioned in connection with the disappearance of Canadian citizen, Nicholas Jaipaul who was on vacation with his grandfather at Number 69 Village since January.
According to the grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, the maid in custody started working for him about a year ago and had previously lived in Brazil. He added that she never provided a solid address and he only knew her as Radha. Based on the little he knew about her, he said that she had stated that she had developed issues with her husband in Brazil and returned to Guyana.
Nicholas Jaipaul disappeared from his vacation home at 69 Village sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. His grandfather told this publication that he received an anonymous call Monday afternoon from someone saying that they have his grandson.
They both came to Guyana in January for vacation and were expected to return to Canada in May, however, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they have been stuck here. This publication understands that a team from the Major Crime Unit was sent to Berbice to assist detectives in investigating the matter.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Referees and Judges Seminar rescheduled to last weekend of August

Referees and Judges Seminar rescheduled to last weekend of August

Aug 20, 2020

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle, has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Read More
Minister Ramson joins GFF President, staff for Concacaf FIFA WC Qatar 2022 Draw

Minister Ramson joins GFF President, staff for...

Aug 20, 2020

Gold is Money claim Dion Carter dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Dion Carter dominoes title

Aug 20, 2020

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Aug 19, 2020

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Aug 19, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening...

Aug 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Guyanese Donald Trump

    The Guyanese President is beginning to sound a lot like the United States President, Donald Trump. There appears to be greater... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019