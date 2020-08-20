Radha Krishna Sharma named interim NICIL CEO

The Board of Directors of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) yesterday announced in a statement the appointment of Mr. Radha Krishna Sharma as the Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NICIL. The Board noted that NICIL has been without a substantive CEO since 25th October, 2018 with the passing of its then Head. The former acting CEO has reverted to his substantive position as Head of the Special Purpose Unit, the statement added.

It was pointed out that given the importance of NICIL’s operations, as the Government’s Privatization arm and the controversy surrounding many transactions conducted by NICIL over the past few years, the Board considered it urgent and necessary to immediately appoint an Interim CEO of NICIL for a period of three months. Following this, the statement added, the post will be filled following an advertisement inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply.

Sharma, it was noted, is no stranger to the corporate world, having a substantial breadth of experience in the commercial sector. He has worked in the capacity of CEO of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company from March 2013 to December, 2015 and as CEO of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry from July 2000 to November 2009.