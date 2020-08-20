PSC appeals for public’s adherence to COVID-19 guidelines

As it continues to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) in a statement yesterday made an appeal for members of the public to adhere to safety guidelines set out by official healthcare institutions and the Ministry of Health.

According to the PSC, “We wish to remind all that these guidelines include the vital practices of observing social distancing protocols, properly washing of hands and/or sanitizing, and the use of face masks appropriately.”

The guidelines, according to the PSC, are clear but noted, however, that “if more clarity is needed, businesses are urged to seek same from the Private Sector Commission as the Government of Guyana, through H.E. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has directed that the PSC is represented at the Governmental level of the Policy Group and the Coordinating Committee for the fight against COVID-19.”

The PSC said too that it is working on the basis that President Ali has asked for all protocols regarding the operation of businesses. As a result, the PSC said it “has submitted same and continue to so do in various sectors of economic activity.”

Weighing on concerns regarding the COVID-19 lockdown measures, the PSC added, “For those businesses that are disappointed at the non-reopening so far, we urge your patience as protocols are reviewed by the technical team of doctors.”

As it reiterated its expectation that there will be strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and curfew directives set out in the Official Gazette, the PSC highlighted the need for the Police Force to take all the necessary steps to enforce the wearing of face mask in public places and strict observation of the curfew requirements. It however noted that the public can make it easier for the Force by being compliant.

“More stringent measures are being enforced at the borders under the guidance of the Coordinating Committee headed by the Prime Minister H.E. Brigadier Mark Phillips. We support the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health in their efforts at the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols by the business community both in their individual companies and for the introduction of a regime of inspection to ensure compliance,” the PSC said.

The body is also urging all businesses to give priority to “our frontline health workers entering your businesses or requiring our services. These persons deserve the best from all of society as they risk their lives daily to save ours.”

Remains highly cognizant of the health and safety of all citizens, the PSC said that it is calling on all to continue maintaining precautionary measures and safety practices to prevent further transmission and expansion of the virus.