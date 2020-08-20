OP warns of fake Presidential Twitter account

Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
There is a fake presidential Twitter account being used by persons unknown to solicit funds. The Office of the President announced this yesterday via a statement which states in part that “The Office of the President is advising the public to be aware of a fake account on social media platform Twitter, purporting to be the official account of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”
Ali was sworn in as the President of Guyana just over two weeks ago, after an unprecedented five-month electoral impasse.
The phoney presidential account, @DrMohamedirfaa1, according to the statement, is seeking to solicit funds from unsuspecting citizens for a fake United Nations fund.
“The public is therefore advised that the Twitter account is fraudulent and that they should refrain from engaging the page, the statement added.
Aug 20, 2020President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle, has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Aug 20, 2020
Aug 20, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
I remember a set of us from the media were talking about the July 2015 gazette when it came out. It listed the legal jurisdictions... more
The Guyanese President is beginning to sound a lot like the United States President, Donald Trump. There appears to be greater... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]