OP warns of fake Presidential Twitter account

There is a fake presidential Twitter account being used by persons unknown to solicit funds. The Office of the President announced this yesterday via a statement which states in part that “The Office of the President is advising the public to be aware of a fake account on social media platform Twitter, purporting to be the official account of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

Ali was sworn in as the President of Guyana just over two weeks ago, after an unprecedented five-month electoral impasse.

The phoney presidential account, @DrMohamedirfaa1, according to the statement, is seeking to solicit funds from unsuspecting citizens for a fake United Nations fund.

“The public is therefore advised that the Twitter account is fraudulent and that they should refrain from engaging the page, the statement added.