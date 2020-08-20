Jaipaul Sharma retires from politics

Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Former Minister of Government and member of People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Jaipaul Sharma, has announced that he has quit politics.
The announcement was made on Facebook, following the recent publication of the APNU+AFC coalition’s list of opposition Members of Parliament.
Sharma, who left the Justice for All Party (JFAP) in January to join the ranks of the PNC/R, was not on the list.
In his message, Sharma said that he is “humbly” passing on the mantle of leadership, and noted that it was not easy but that he is filled with pride and happiness about his political journey.
“I have tried to serve our citizens diligently at all times,” he stated. “However, I was not always successful in getting the necessary assistance to resolve the complaints of everyone but I hope my responsiveness has weighed favourably against my failure in getting you a favourable outcome to your concerns.”
He urged persons to continue to vigilantly hold their leaders accountable regardless of their political affiliation, ensuring that they fulfill all of their promises.
Sharma made a name for himself as he had joined his father, Chandra Narine Sharma on the once popular TV show, Voice of the People.
He represented JFAP when the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition was formed to contest the 2011 elections, after which he served as an opposition Member of Parliament.
When the APNU+AFC coalition won the 2015 elections, Sharma took up office as Minister with a Finance portfolio, but was later moved to the Public Infrastructure Ministry in 2019.
His former party, JFAP, only recently announced that it is currently reviewing its membership in the coalition, owing to the party’s disgruntlement with “wrongdoings” occurring during the recently concluded electoral process, and the sidelining of small parties by the coalition leadership.
Aug 20, 2020President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle, has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Aug 20, 2020
Aug 20, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
I remember a set of us from the media were talking about the July 2015 gazette when it came out. It listed the legal jurisdictions... more
The Guyanese President is beginning to sound a lot like the United States President, Donald Trump. There appears to be greater... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]