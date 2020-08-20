Jaipaul Sharma retires from politics

Former Minister of Government and member of People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Jaipaul Sharma, has announced that he has quit politics.

The announcement was made on Facebook, following the recent publication of the APNU+AFC coalition’s list of opposition Members of Parliament.

Sharma, who left the Justice for All Party (JFAP) in January to join the ranks of the PNC/R, was not on the list.

In his message, Sharma said that he is “humbly” passing on the mantle of leadership, and noted that it was not easy but that he is filled with pride and happiness about his political journey.

“I have tried to serve our citizens diligently at all times,” he stated. “However, I was not always successful in getting the necessary assistance to resolve the complaints of everyone but I hope my responsiveness has weighed favourably against my failure in getting you a favourable outcome to your concerns.”

He urged persons to continue to vigilantly hold their leaders accountable regardless of their political affiliation, ensuring that they fulfill all of their promises.

Sharma made a name for himself as he had joined his father, Chandra Narine Sharma on the once popular TV show, Voice of the People.

He represented JFAP when the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition was formed to contest the 2011 elections, after which he served as an opposition Member of Parliament.

When the APNU+AFC coalition won the 2015 elections, Sharma took up office as Minister with a Finance portfolio, but was later moved to the Public Infrastructure Ministry in 2019.

His former party, JFAP, only recently announced that it is currently reviewing its membership in the coalition, owing to the party’s disgruntlement with “wrongdoings” occurring during the recently concluded electoral process, and the sidelining of small parties by the coalition leadership.