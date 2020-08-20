Lands sold by NICIL to be revoked – Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, in a statement on Monday, announced that the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) will be revoking lands belonging to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) that were vested to various private entities by the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL).

The Minister in his statement noted that it was under the coalition’s tenure as caretaker government, that the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) had begun the process of selling off estate lands to various bidders. To this end, the minister noted that under his leadership, the MoA will ensure that an immediate halt is placed on the land selling process undertaken by NICIL in an effort to ensure that the lands be used for the benefit of the people and country. The Minister also stated that his Ministry will be collaborating with NICIL to have the lands which were sold, reinstated to GuySuCo.

In an article published by this paper, it was reported that NICIL through the SPU, had sold lands that were vested to it, and garnered deposits of $2.1 billion which were then used to offset outstanding repayment of a $30B bond secured by NICIL to retrofit and revitalize the three remaining sugar estates-Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt.

The Minister, who was at the time responding to statements made by former president David Granger calling the PPP/C’s plans to reopen the sugar industry “fake news”, noted that, despite the growing threat of COVID-19, the MoA will continue to ensure that its plans for the reopening of the sugar estates are executed.

“We will stick to our commitment and promise made to the People of Guyana to reopen the Sugar Estates that were closed by the APNU+AFC Government even though they promised to keep it alive in their 2015 campaign. Agriculture will continue to be a main contributor to Guyana’s Economy,” the Minister said even as he noted as part of MoA’s comprehensive plan of action, a new Board of Directors will be appointed to GuySuCo. In addition to this, the Minister stated that the MoA has set up a team to examine areas of support to families affected by the closure of the estates through targeted interventions during the transitional phase. This team is expected to meet with executives from various farmers’ groups, the Guyana Agriculture Workers’ Union (GAWU) and other stakeholders.

“We and the workers are well aware that this will not happen at the click of a finger but it will take time. I take this opportunity to implore on those persons who are awaiting the reopening, not to fall prey to the “fake news” coming from the APNU+AFC camp but to have some patience and confidence in our team,” the Minister said.

According to the Minister, more than 7,500 workers have lost their jobs in the sugar industry within the last five years after the Coalition closed four factories, which they claimed were dragging the industry down.

The PPP/C has repeatedly stated, both throughout its campaign and after assuming office, that it will be placing emphasis on revitalizing the sugar industry in an effort to provide a source of income for the thousands who suffered as a result of the closure of the sugar estates.