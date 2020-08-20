Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Frankie need eagle eyes

Aug 20, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Yesterday was a deadly day. Dem boys had to check dem almanac fuh see if it was Friday 13th. Dem boys realize that was only Wednesday 19th. Four people dead from COVID-19 and a business bun down pon Sheriff Street. Then a koker bruk away in Grove and flood out a lot of people.
Is on days like dat them boys does wan sleep all day. But nowadays people frighten fuh sleep because with this COVID-19, yuh nah sure if yuh gon wake up.
Dem boys wan know whether Frankie need a wake-up call at de Ministry of Health. Dem boys seh like he getting undercut from some of them carpetbaggers wah de PPP/C send to help he. He surrounded by some kavacamites who looking fuh full dem pocket. Frankie gat to put on he Eagle Eyes.
De man getting sideline from OP. He nah even get de chance fuh announce de new COVID-19 Response Plan. Irfaan steal Frankie thunder and mek a mess of de announcement. Dem boys never hear a more disjointed press announcement than dat one which announce yesterday.
Dem boys nah know whether de government fully appreciate wah dem facing from the COVID-19. Dem boys nah hear nuttin about implementation. Dat was de downfall of de plan wah de Rig-adier bin implement. It look good pon paper but, without implementation, it appear bad in practice.
Dem boys seh if things continue how it going, we gan gat many more days like yesterday. People gan begin to fall like flies. Dem boys nah want dat. So dem boys calling pon Frankie fuh get he act together and put he foot down pon some of dem people wah just looking fuh feather dem nest in he Ministry.
Talk half and hope Frankie get a pair of Eagle Eyes!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Referees and Judges Seminar rescheduled to last weekend of August

Referees and Judges Seminar rescheduled to last weekend of August

Aug 20, 2020

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle, has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Read More
Minister Ramson joins GFF President, staff for Concacaf FIFA WC Qatar 2022 Draw

Minister Ramson joins GFF President, staff for...

Aug 20, 2020

Gold is Money claim Dion Carter dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Dion Carter dominoes title

Aug 20, 2020

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Aug 19, 2020

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Aug 19, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening...

Aug 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Guyanese Donald Trump

    The Guyanese President is beginning to sound a lot like the United States President, Donald Trump. There appears to be greater... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019