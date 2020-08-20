Frankie need eagle eyes

Dem Boys Seh…

Yesterday was a deadly day. Dem boys had to check dem almanac fuh see if it was Friday 13th. Dem boys realize that was only Wednesday 19th. Four people dead from COVID-19 and a business bun down pon Sheriff Street. Then a koker bruk away in Grove and flood out a lot of people.

Is on days like dat them boys does wan sleep all day. But nowadays people frighten fuh sleep because with this COVID-19, yuh nah sure if yuh gon wake up.

Dem boys wan know whether Frankie need a wake-up call at de Ministry of Health. Dem boys seh like he getting undercut from some of them carpetbaggers wah de PPP/C send to help he. He surrounded by some kavacamites who looking fuh full dem pocket. Frankie gat to put on he Eagle Eyes.

De man getting sideline from OP. He nah even get de chance fuh announce de new COVID-19 Response Plan. Irfaan steal Frankie thunder and mek a mess of de announcement. Dem boys never hear a more disjointed press announcement than dat one which announce yesterday.

Dem boys nah know whether de government fully appreciate wah dem facing from the COVID-19. Dem boys nah hear nuttin about implementation. Dat was de downfall of de plan wah de Rig-adier bin implement. It look good pon paper but, without implementation, it appear bad in practice.

Dem boys seh if things continue how it going, we gan gat many more days like yesterday. People gan begin to fall like flies. Dem boys nah want dat. So dem boys calling pon Frankie fuh get he act together and put he foot down pon some of dem people wah just looking fuh feather dem nest in he Ministry.

Talk half and hope Frankie get a pair of Eagle Eyes!