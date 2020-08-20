Latest update August 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil, take your knee off our neck

Aug 20, 2020

– making falsehood appear as truth

It is said that hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption. We have had too many of false “saviours”. Their empty promises mean no good.
A liar begins by making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood.
With our country trying to disentangle from an unnecessary electoral twist, a familiar preacher seeks once again to take advantage of our vulnerability. Exxon is calling on us to hurry up or we will lose big.
Lose what? All Guyanese know by now that we have essentially surrendered all of the abundant offshore resource with which we have been blessed. What we are witnessing is a continuation of the systemic racism practised by Europeans and their descendants during colonialism.
Slavery, indentureship and labour exploitation in the Americas, Africa and Asia were their methods of dispossession.
Until our people stop drinking the Master’s Kool Aid and stop thinking that the only people or ideas of value are those that are validated by him, then we are doomed to be forever dependent vassals, living in subjugation and off crumbs.
Independent thought is the means towards true independence and value for our people’s labour and resources.
We use the opportunity, in this moment of acknowledgement of the historic social and economic injustice that is at the heart of traditional extractives deals, to raise the continuing manipulative practices of multinational companies.
We know that many others are suffering the same fate; ONLY if we stand together with unified voices do we have a chance to make these multinational corporations take their knees off our necks, so that we as a people can breathe.

