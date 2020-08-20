COVID-19 death toll now at 29

– 40 new cases, 16 new recoveries

The Ministry of Public Health has announced Guyana’s 29th COVID-19 death. According to a statement released yesterday, three deaths were recorded within a 24-hour period.

The first death was of a 72-year-old man who tested positive for the virus and was receiving medical care at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

However by 18: 00 hours last evening, the Ministry announced two other COVID-19 related deaths. The two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died at the Bartica Hospital (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Seven. The patients who died at the hospital were a male and a female, age 55 and 41, respectively.

According to the information released by the Ministry, steps have already been taken to contact the family of the deceased to conduct necessary contact tracing and provide assistance for anyone else who may have been exposed to the victim.

It was also revealed that there were 40 new COVID-19 cases discovered yesterday. Along with the new cases, 16 persons have recovered. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 776 and the total number of recoveries to 381. There are currently two persons in the COVID-19 ICU, 68 persons in institutional isolation, 298 persons in home isolation, and 55 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, there have been 6,297 COVID-19 tests conducted nationally, 5,521 of which tested negative for the virus.

Regions Four, Seven, and Nine have the highest number of cases countrywide and Ministry officials are urging persons to follow all COVID-19 measures published in the Official Gazette on August 14, 2020.