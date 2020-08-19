We must prepare for life after COVID-19 and the recount

Latest update August 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic is upon us. Unfortunately, some of us will die but most of us will live. Life will go on. The recount of the ballots of the 2020 elections is in progress but in the end, one party will be declared the winner. Life will go on.
But what sort of life are we planning for? Should we not prepare or look forward to a good life?
How can we and our children have that good life if we are not allowed to participate more meaningfully in the management of our resources, especially our oil?
Guyana has been blessed with an abundance of resources, including oil. However, unimaginable greed and indifference have allowed the heartless and corrupt to sign away and to siphon off our wealth.
The plundering of our oil must cease. We must not allow the oil companies to leave us broke and dependent.
When we look around the world, we see so many oil-rich countries having to beg for help.
Nigeria, which has been producing oil for more than 60 years, has been forced to approach the IMF for emergency aid to fight COVID-19. Papua New Guinea, an oil exporter, has similarly had to accept international assistance.
Life will go on in Guyana after the pandemic and the elections’ dispute. But we must ensure that it is not any sort of life. It must be a better life for us and our children.
Let us demand a greater say in how our oil is managed.
Let us seek a better deal for a better life.
