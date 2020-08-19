Two Berbicians test positive for Coronavirus

Residents in Region Six have gone about their daily lives with the notion that the region is COVID free but up until yesterday, multiple sources within Region 6 confirmed with Kaieteur News that two persons from the region tested positive for the virus.

According to a regional health administration source, a woman from Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice had visited the New Amsterdam Hospital about a week ago to undergo surgery and during her recovery period, she experienced respiratory difficulties, resulting in her being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. This publication understands that based on certain symptoms she exhibited at the hospital, a COVID test was administered to her yesterday and the results returned positive. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

It was disclosed that healthcare workers who were in contact with the woman during her recovery period at the New Amsterdam Hospital have since been tested and are awaiting their results. The relatives of the woman including persons who may have been in contact with her have also been contacted to have tests done.

Meanwhile, the second case, a man from Upper Corentyne, Berbice also tested positive for the virus. The regional official disclosed that the man reportedly did a COVID test in Georgetown about a day ago since he was scheduled to leave Guyana yesterday on a flight to the United States; however, his test came back positive and health authorities have since issued an advisory for the individual to make contact with them. The Ministry of Health is trying to make urgent contact with a Jagdeo Mohan of Number 74 Village, Corentyne. Persons with information about his whereabouts are asked to make contact with the Regional COVID-19 Hotline on 667-4449 and 682-3055. Additionally, the Region Six Task Force is set to meet today to discuss and implement measures in light of the new announcement.

Region Six had recorded its first case in April 2020 after a woman had returned to Guyana from New York. She had exhibited symptoms days after returning and a test done on her revealed she was positive. She subsequently died after she developed complications and since then there were no reported cases in the Region until now. A few days ago, Region Five recorded its first case.