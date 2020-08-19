Toy gun bandit nabbed after Guy-America Housing Scheme robbery

Latest update August 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
A toy gun bandit was yesterday nabbed by police following a robbery he committed along with two others at Guy-America Housing Scheme, Hill Foot, Linden, Soesdyke Highway.
According to police the suspect who is said to be a 21-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, was found hiding in a yard at around 05:50Hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the young man, along with two accomplices, had entered the housing scheme at around 05:00Hrs that morning.
It was related by investigators that two employees of the company were on duty at the time of the robbery. The employees told police that bandits approached and held them at gunpoint demanding the sensor. One of the employees retaliated and a scuffled ensued but the trio soon overpowered them. The employees were beaten and tied up before the men headed to a parked excavator belonging to Guy-America Construction Incorporated in search of its monitor. They grabbed the item and escaped.
Not long after ranks received information that the bandits were spotted at Soesdyke Junction. The officers responded promptly and chased the trio into a nearby yard. One was cornered but the other two got away dropping a toy gun and the stolen monitor.
