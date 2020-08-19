Latest update August 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toy gun bandit nabbed after Guy-America Housing Scheme robbery

Aug 19, 2020 News 0

The toy gun believed to have been the weapon used in the robbery

A toy gun bandit was yesterday nabbed by police following a robbery he committed along with two others at Guy-America Housing Scheme, Hill Foot, Linden, Soesdyke Highway.

According to police the suspect who is said to be a 21-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, was found hiding in a yard at around 05:50Hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the young man, along with two accomplices, had entered the housing scheme at around 05:00Hrs that morning.

It was related by investigators that two employees of the company were on duty at the time of the robbery. The employees told police that bandits approached and held them at gunpoint demanding the sensor. One of the employees retaliated and a scuffled ensued but the trio soon overpowered them. The employees were beaten and tied up before the men headed to a parked excavator belonging to Guy-America Construction Incorporated in search of its monitor. They grabbed the item and escaped.

Not long after ranks received information that the bandits were spotted at Soesdyke Junction. The officers responded promptly and chased the trio into a nearby yard. One was cornered but the other two got away dropping a toy gun and the stolen monitor.

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Aug 19, 2020

As part of its corporate responsibility, Trophy Stall has once again thrown its backing behind sporting activities as the entity has supported the West Side dominoes competition which is set to be...
Read More
Narine is too good with bat and ball

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Aug 19, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening...

Aug 18, 2020

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around the world

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around...

Aug 18, 2020

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates to public institutions

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates...

Aug 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The tangled web of nepotism

    The PPP/C will worsen a bad situation in the Foreign Service. Its recent engineering of changes with the Ministry of Foreign... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019