SOCU gets new head, Guyana gets new Traffic Chief

As major reshuffling continues in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Special Organized Crime unit (SOCU) has gotten a new boss and there will be a new Traffic Chief in town.

Kaieteur News confirmed yesterday that from next week Senior Superintendant Fazil Karimbaksh will be in charge of SOCU while Superintendant, Ramesh Ashram will return as Traffic Chief.

The new SOCU head had previously served as Commander for ‘E’ Division Linden-Kwakwani.

Karimbaskh also worked under Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken before there was surprise shake-up in the force under the previous Granger administration in January. Hicken was sent to the Ministry of Citizenship while Karimbaskh was posted away to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). It is believed that former Commander of ‘A’ Division Phillip Azore will take over Karimbaskh’s former post at CDC.

Ashram had previously served as Traffic Chief but was removed from that post in 2018. He was posted at the Brickdam Police Station for a short while before he was appointed Commander of Region Ten. He was later transferred to Region Eight as Commander where he has remained until now.

Meanwhile, Superintendant Calvin Brutus will replace Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams, who was recently sent on leave, as Deputy Commissioner. His vacant position as Commander of Region Six will be filled by former Traffic Chief Linden Isles.

Kaieteur News was also notified that Brutus will be assisted in his post at the Guyana Police Headquarters by Superintendant Ewart Wray. This newspaper also learnt that Deputy Superintendant Lonsdale Withrite is set to become the head of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

In other changes, Region Three Commander, Errol Watts will be assisted by Superintendant Boodnarine Persaud as his Deputy, while Superintendant Dennis Stephens will be the Deputy Commander for Region Six.