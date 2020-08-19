Region Three Commander walks in on bar gathering

– Everyone to be prosecuted

Days after Region Three Commander, Errol Watts, assured Kaieteur News that his ranks will ensure that the imposed COVID-19 restrictions are followed by all, he walked into a bar filled with patrons yesterday, took out his note book and said everyone here will be prosecuted.

Kaieteur News was told at around 04:00hrs Commander Watts and his officers decided to make an unexpected visit to Mary’s Bar, located in Crane, West Coast Demerara.

According to a video seen by this publication, a number of cars were parked in front of the bar while loud music could be heard in the background. The license number of each vehicle was recorded before Watts and his ranks entered the bar.

The Commander said, “Good afternoon, nobody don’t leave this shop please…nobody should be out drinking and partying now. It’s an offence under the COVID-19 regulations and everyone will be prosecuted, thank you.”

One of the surprised patrons responded, “Oh lord”, while the others looked on in disbelief. Watts then notified the unmasked patrons, who were sitting around tables filled with rum and beers, that his ranks have been receiving reports of persons flouting the restrictions, so they have to take action.Watts then proceed to the entrance of the bar where he instructed his ranks to record the faces and take the names of the patrons. He also requested to see the owner of the bar.

In an invited comment with this newspaper, Commander Watts said that he would like persons to adhere to the regulations which stipulate that bars are to be closed. He added, “Persons should be respectful of the regulations voluntarily or we as law enforcement officers will ensure that the rules are followed.”

Watts noted that the police need the support of the media to inform citizens to desist from going to bars and other social events. He was then asked about the numerous flyers that are being advertised for “Private Zess” or “Secret Location” parties in his district; the commander stated that no permission was ever granted and that the police cannot give permission for any social event. He stated that any such event would be monitored and persons will be prosecuted.

Kaieteur News also contacted, Region Four Commander, Simon McBean, who shared similar comments. He said no permission was ever granted for any “Private Zess” or “Secret Location” parties, adding that his ranks have been monitoring bars and they will now monitor the flyers that are being advertised, to ensure that everyone adheres to the COVID-19 restrictions.