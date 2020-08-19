Passenger’s husband kills taxi driver over fare dispute

– Wanted bulletin issued for his arrest

Police are now seeking information on the whereabouts of a passenger’s husband who allegedly murdered a taxi driver on Saturday last, over a fare dispute at Branch Road, Perth Village Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a release sent out yesterday by Public Relations Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Marlon Estriado, 30, of Perth Village, Mahaicony is wanted in connection with the murder of Ryan Mohamed, 27, a taxi driver Of Wash Clothes, Mahaicony.

It is believed that around 19:20Hrs Saturday evening, Estriado attacked and stabbed the taxi driver twice to the neck at a milkshake stand. Sources close to the investigation revealed to this newspaper that the suspect might have slain Mohamed because of an earlier dispute over a taxi fare.

Enquires revealed that the taxi driver was hired by the alleged killer’s wife that morning and had charged the woman $800 for the drop. Sometime later, the suspect confronted the taxi driver about the fare. He reportedly told Mohamed that the money he charged was not the correct price. The suspect argued that the rightful cost for the drop was $500. The two had a brief exchange of words and Mohamed reportedly gave back the suspect $300 and left.

However, later that evening the suspect located Mohamed’s car parked on Branch Road not far from the milkshake stand. He allegedly walked up to the car, banged repeatedly on one of its doors and asked, “Who is the owner of this car?”

The taxi driver who had just purchased a milkshake turned around to investigate but the suspect ran up to him and broke a glass bottle on his head before stabbing him in the neck two times. Mohamed fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene.

Public-spirited citizens who were close by picked up the wounded taxi driver and rushed him to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition. About an hour later Mohamed succumbed to his injuries.