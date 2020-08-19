The elections are over. As with any elections, there were winners and there were losers. It is time for our politicians – the victors and the vanquished – to set aside their differences and their bitterness, and unite to ensure a better life for our people.
The oil companies must not find us in disunity. These companies are notorious for lining the pockets of corrupt politicians, and for promoting division. While the people and politicians are fighting, these companies are free to plunder our wealth.
It is time our politicians stop fighting with each other and start fighting for all the country.
President Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo, David Granger and Joseph Harmon, and their respective teams, should put their heads and shoulders together and work to plug the loopholes, reduce excessive fiscal concessions, remove the confidentiality clauses, and renegotiate improved terms from foreign investors in not only the oil industry but in bauxite and gold as well.Our natural resources are sufficient to guarantee everyone a superior standard of living. No Guyanese should be scratching a living.
We should all be living on par with the citizens of the rich, oil-producing states. We can only reach there if we all work together.
Use pics of Irfaan Ali, Jagdeo, Granger and Harmon
By Sir Ronald Sanders
CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Now is the time for Unity towards the Common Good
Aug 19, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
The elections are over. As with any elections, there were winners and there were losers. It is time for our politicians – the victors and the vanquished – to set aside their differences and their bitterness, and unite to ensure a better life for our people.
The oil companies must not find us in disunity. These companies are notorious for lining the pockets of corrupt politicians, and for promoting division. While the people and politicians are fighting, these companies are free to plunder our wealth.
It is time our politicians stop fighting with each other and start fighting for all the country.
President Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo, David Granger and Joseph Harmon, and their respective teams, should put their heads and shoulders together and work to plug the loopholes, reduce excessive fiscal concessions, remove the confidentiality clauses, and renegotiate improved terms from foreign investors in not only the oil industry but in bauxite and gold as well.Our natural resources are sufficient to guarantee everyone a superior standard of living. No Guyanese should be scratching a living.
We should all be living on par with the citizens of the rich, oil-producing states. We can only reach there if we all work together.
Use pics of Irfaan Ali, Jagdeo, Granger and Harmon
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles