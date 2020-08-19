GPL looking to buy 25 megawatts to stop blackouts

Latest update August 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
By Shikema Dey
The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has announced that they will be issuing Expressions of Interest (EOI) to source an additional 25 megawatts of electricity from private entities in efforts to meet the increased demand to Guyana’s power grid.
Prime Minister Mark Philips and Junior Public Works Minister, Deodat Indar yesterday met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Power Company to devise solutions aimed at curbing the outages plaguing the country for the weeks.
“In the short term,” the PM said, “one of the most important concerns for the people of Guyana right now is having reliable electricity and a reduction or zero power outages.”
It is for this reason, the PM told reporters, that he has instructed the agency to immediately issue the EOI to source the additional power that is needed from private suppliers.
“I have already passed directions to the CEO to ensure that as we move from now to the end of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021, all steps must be taken to ensure that we have reliable electricity in Guyana and that we have a reduction in power outages,” he said.
The act of sourcing power from private entities should come as no surprise to Guyanese as the previous A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+ AFC) had done the same via a Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) with the Giftland Mall. Per the agreement, Giftland would supply more than four megawatts of needed power to augment the 120 megawatts GPL is currently supplying to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System.
Giving an explanation for what is causing the frequent outages, Minister Indar said it is due to the fact that the demand and output are relatively the same.
“If any generator within that entire substation sets that are on the DEIS system goes out,” Indar explained “and that falls below 120, you will have blackout.
Further, he added that if anything happens in terms of mechanical failures or if the generators malfunction, power outages can also occur because there is no backup capacity and this is why extra power is needed for the grid. Minister Indar disclosed that the GPL will also be issuing repairs to generators with the need so that they can add to the current power capacity.
“Whether it is five megawatts,” he said, “whether it is seven, at the end of the day it will come on stream and those will add to the system.”
Aug 19, 2020As part of its corporate responsibility, Trophy Stall has once again thrown its backing behind sporting activities as the entity has supported the West Side dominoes competition which is set to be...
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Dominic Gaskin has emerged as one of the largest names in political courage during the five months of election rigging by... more
The PPP/C will worsen a bad situation in the Foreign Service. Its recent engineering of changes with the Ministry of Foreign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]