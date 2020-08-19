De Ro-Bot get big wuk

Dem Boys Seh…

De man wah bin claim in 2011 dat he tekkin a break from politics suddenly resurface. He come back from the Sunshine State. And de sun still shining pun he in GT.

De man does change false name mo often dan people change dem dentures. Dem used to call he Lambada. Den dem call he Mr. MBA. But dem boys know he as Ro-Bot because he is a Ro-Bot. Now dem boys gan call he Mr. FS.

Dem boys seh when yuh gat de right family, things does happen. De Ro-bot get de right connections. He appointment is a family matter. He ah de Pharaoh nephew-in-law.

De Rig-adier bin put Guyana in de Guinness Book of World Record. It was de fuss country wah gat a Foreign Secretary and a Foreign Minister at de same time.

Some countries does call dem Foreign Minister de Foreign Secretary. We now gat My Who as de Foreign Minister and de former Crown Prince as de Foreign Secretary. Baby Jesus get knock off and Crown Prince Ro-Bot get big wuk.

Jag-deo creating jobs fuh he friends and he family. And he now clearing de way fuh family and he comrades. A man can hardly walk and move. Yet dem seh he gat institutional knowledge and he might come back pun de wuk. Dem really mean he gan get a fat salary fuh wuk from home.

Dem new political appointees coming fuh tek away dem responsibility from de young Minister. Dem gan become like de rubber stamp who still searching fuh de Promised Land.

Long live nepotism and cronyism!