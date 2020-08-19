Canadian citizen missing; grandfather fears he was kidnapped

A 24-year-old Canadian citizen who was vacationing in Guyana with his grandfather has been reported missing since Sunday. The missing person has been identified as Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul, of Canada.

According to his 86-year-old grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, he and Jaipaul returned to Guyana in January on vacation and were scheduled to return back to Canada in May but because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they have been stuck in Guyana since then.

He disclosed that on Sunday night he had retired to bed and left his grandson awake and it wasn’t until the next day (Monday) that he realised the young man was not in the house. He stated that Monday afternoon he received an anonymous call telling him that the caller had his grandson.

“When they called they asked me where I am and I said I am downstairs and then they ask where is Nicholas and I said he is upstairs and then the person said well check and see he is not upstairs and that they have him”, he said. He did not recognize the voice nor did the person ask for a ransom to be paid for the return of his grandson. He disclosed that the young man would normally accompany him when he is heading out or spend most of his time at their vacation home at Number 69 Village. He also mentioned that he would visit a neighbour in the afternoons and subsequently return home in the nights.

Meanwhile, another relative of the missing man disclosed that the house has a grill door with a padlock and after it was reported to the police that he is missing checks to the grill door revealed that the lock was open and not broken. He believes someone entered the house and kidnapped the 24-year-old.

“He was staying at the grandfather place and apparently they have a grill door with a padlock when we checked and the police checked the padlock it was opened, it wasn’t broken”, he said.

Persons who may have information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul can contact his grandfather on number 338-4222 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated in confidence, they have assured.