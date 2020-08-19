‘Bad man’ silenced in prison

An inmate of the Lusignan prison died, yesterday, after he was beaten and brutally chopped during an altercation with four other prisoners on Monday evening. The dead prisoner, Shawn Peters, 40, succumbed at around 10:45hrs while receiving treatment for his wounds at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to reports, Peters was admitted to the prison on August 3, 2020, for simple larceny and was being held in the isolation unit. However, he was later transferred to Holding Bay One on the afternoon of August 17, 2020, where he was recognized by the four suspects with whom he had had altercations outside the prison walls.

Reports revealed that the incident happened in Holding Bay Two at about 22:50hrs, after Peters jumped the fence which separates Bay One from Two. A heated argument ensued between Peters and the four suspects, which later escalated to a fight resulting in Peters receiving several chops about the head, chest, hands and feet.

An alarm was raised and Peters was seen by a medical staff at Lusignan and later referred to the GPHC where he was seen by doctors on duty and admitted in a critical condition and taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

From a video seen by this publication, moments after the brutal chopping Peters was placed on the floor, covered in blood with shackles on his feet groaning and asking the prison officer to take him to the hospital. He said, “Owww, I losing blood…please carry me to the hospital nah man.”

However, the person who recording him replied and said that the medical officer is on his way. While Peters was lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the person continued to video him displaying the injuries he received.

According to a release from the prison service, the perpetrators were positively identified after CCTV footage was obtained and reviewed. As a result of the incident, prison officials yesterday afternoon conducted a partial search where they unearthed the improvised weapons used in the stabbing and chopping. During the search, 111 other improvised weapons and nine cellular phones were discovered. The matter was reported and the investigation is ongoing.