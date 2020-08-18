Special Constable charged for causing pensioner’s death

Special Constable Michael Lewis was yesterday released on $200,000 bail for causing the death of 61-year-old Bibi Zalima Subrattie, a housewife of Pigeon Island Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, by dangerous driving.

Lewis was arraigned before Magistrate Rushel Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court when the charge was read to him. The 29-year-old defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on May 24, 2020 at Chateau Margot Public Road, he drove motorcar PKK 9991 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Subrattie.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question about 18:15hrs, the woman was attempting to cross the road when Lewis, who was allegedly driving at a fast rate along the East Coast highway, suddenly changed lanes to overtake another vehicle but instead he came into contact with the pedestrian.

As a result of the impact, Subrattie fell on to the roadway where she sustained severe head and bodily injuries. The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel when an ambulance arrived at the scene. Her body was later picked up and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home. An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Lewis is expected to make his next appearance on October 12, 2020 for report.