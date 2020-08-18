Latest update August 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mechanic injured as boat explodes at New Amsterdam Stelling

Aug 18, 2020 News 0

The New Amsterdam Stelling.

The submerged boat shortly after the explosion.

A man is now nursing second degree burns about his body after a fibre glass boat that was moored at the New Amsterdam Stelling caught on fire yesterday and subsequently exploded.
According to reports, Fizul Adams, a mechanic, is hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a stable condition.
Reports are that Adams was fuelling up the “Grady White” vessel, which was moored at the Stelling using a built-in pump. Police stated that it was during the process of refuelling, the tank of the vessel overflowed causing fuel to spill. Shortly after, the boat was engulfed in flames.
It was revealed that within minutes the boat exploded causing Adams to be thrown overboard. The entire vessel was consumed with flames and was eventually submerged.
The fire service office, located minutes away, was summoned and the badly injured Adams was rushed to the hospital.
Calvin Brutus, Commander in charge of Region Six, confirmed that contact was made with, Errol Kertzious, the owner of the vessel and statements were taken. He also noted that despite it being reported in sections of the media that the boat is a police vessel, this is not the case.
Meanwhile, Kertzious stated that he received a call informing him that his vessel was on fire and he immediately rushed to the Stelling. He mentioned that the boat was used by RUSAL. Kertzious refused to provide any further comment in relation to the incident. A probe is underway.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL 2020… By Zaheer Mohamed Dubbed the biggest party in sport, this year’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 will be a quiet affair due to the crowd restrictions caused by...
Read More
GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around the world

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around...

Aug 18, 2020

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates to public institutions

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates...

Aug 17, 2020

FIBA 3×3 rankings to remain frozen until 2021

FIBA 3×3 rankings to remain frozen until

Aug 17, 2020

Mike Parris 40th medal anniversary clothing line launched

Mike Parris 40th medal anniversary clothing line...

Aug 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019