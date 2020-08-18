Mechanic injured as boat explodes at New Amsterdam Stelling

Latest update August 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
A man is now nursing second degree burns about his body after a fibre glass boat that was moored at the New Amsterdam Stelling caught on fire yesterday and subsequently exploded.
According to reports, Fizul Adams, a mechanic, is hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a stable condition.
Reports are that Adams was fuelling up the “Grady White” vessel, which was moored at the Stelling using a built-in pump. Police stated that it was during the process of refuelling, the tank of the vessel overflowed causing fuel to spill. Shortly after, the boat was engulfed in flames.
It was revealed that within minutes the boat exploded causing Adams to be thrown overboard. The entire vessel was consumed with flames and was eventually submerged.
The fire service office, located minutes away, was summoned and the badly injured Adams was rushed to the hospital.
Calvin Brutus, Commander in charge of Region Six, confirmed that contact was made with, Errol Kertzious, the owner of the vessel and statements were taken. He also noted that despite it being reported in sections of the media that the boat is a police vessel, this is not the case.
Meanwhile, Kertzious stated that he received a call informing him that his vessel was on fire and he immediately rushed to the Stelling. He mentioned that the boat was used by RUSAL. Kertzious refused to provide any further comment in relation to the incident. A probe is underway.
Aug 18, 2020Hero CPL 2020… By Zaheer Mohamed Dubbed the biggest party in sport, this year’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 will be a quiet affair due to the crowd restrictions caused by...
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Last Sunday, the AFC selected its nine parliamentarians and it is a sordid violation of the constitution, elections criteria... more
It is perhaps too early and there is too little information available to pronounce precisely on what exactly is taking place... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]