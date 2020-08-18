Mechanic injured as boat explodes at New Amsterdam Stelling

A man is now nursing second degree burns about his body after a fibre glass boat that was moored at the New Amsterdam Stelling caught on fire yesterday and subsequently exploded.

According to reports, Fizul Adams, a mechanic, is hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a stable condition.

Reports are that Adams was fuelling up the “Grady White” vessel, which was moored at the Stelling using a built-in pump. Police stated that it was during the process of refuelling, the tank of the vessel overflowed causing fuel to spill. Shortly after, the boat was engulfed in flames.

It was revealed that within minutes the boat exploded causing Adams to be thrown overboard. The entire vessel was consumed with flames and was eventually submerged.

The fire service office, located minutes away, was summoned and the badly injured Adams was rushed to the hospital.

Calvin Brutus, Commander in charge of Region Six, confirmed that contact was made with, Errol Kertzious, the owner of the vessel and statements were taken. He also noted that despite it being reported in sections of the media that the boat is a police vessel, this is not the case.

Meanwhile, Kertzious stated that he received a call informing him that his vessel was on fire and he immediately rushed to the Stelling. He mentioned that the boat was used by RUSAL. Kertzious refused to provide any further comment in relation to the incident. A probe is underway.