Lil Sharma nah deh pon de list!

Dem Boys Seh…

De Rig-adier legacy gone international. Dem boys remember how de Rig-adier bin spread de virus wah does cause rigging, recounting and recanting. De Bingo tried fuh rig with a spreadsheet and den with a bed sheet.

De virus cause GEE-CUM fuh had to do a recount. But no sooner de recount start, de virus cause de Coal-a-shun fuh recant dem story how dem bin win de elections.

Was dah same virus – wah does cause rigging, recounting and recanting – dat cause de death of Owen de Arthur. De man bin afraid dat de virus would ah spread to dem small island Caribbean states.

De man nah live fuh see he fears come to past. But de Rig-adier see how he legacy spread to de Trinidad. Nobody bin expect Kam-la fuh stand up and tek she licks like a man. After all, she is not a man. But dem nah bin expect she fuh call fuh recount. De recount tekking place and is showing how de Row-Lee chap win de same areas wah gat fuh recount. So dem boys hear how Kam-La party cause disturbance during the recount. Is de Rig-adier party dem learn dah from.

De Rig-adier virus spread to Eastern Europe. Dem had elections in Belarus and de man wah lose de election nah wan give up. Like de Rig-adier, he calling fuh power sharing. But de real winners nah accepting dat.

Some people gat to accept and bless wah dem get. Some of dem nah gat to ride bicycle no more. Dem going into parliament. De WPA get in. Dem boys know dat de APNU nah good with counting but dem boys still nah understand how Tabee Ta Ta get wan seat when de party wah she head can’t get 70 votes, much less 7,000 wah dem bin seh is necessary fug get a seat in parliament.

Dem boys sorry fuh Lil Sharma. He bin seh dat he shall serve only Soulja Bai and Soulja Bai alone… Well Soulja Bai lef he alone. He either get lef off de list or he nah bin interested.

Talk half and rememba some pension mo important dan others!