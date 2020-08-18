Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around the world

The broadcasters for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed for the 2020 tournament with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada, South Africa, SE Asia, Bangladesh the UAE and across the Caribbean. In addition, the tournament will be live streamed over Twitter, Facebook or YouTube into 81 countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

With the league being the first franchise T20 tournament to return since the lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewership is expected to be bigger than ever. Each game will be shown live, with highlights and digital packages being available to all partners.

Sunset+Vine, who deliver outstanding coverage of ICC events and T20 tournaments around the world will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality, capturing the onfield action alongside an impressive line up of commentators, including international favourite Danny Morrison and local voices Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree and Darren Ganga along with CPL’s Director of International Cricket, Tom Moody.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s COO, said: “Each year we grow our broadcast and digital footprint, and with us being the first major cricket league to return we are confident that we will see an increase on last year’s record viewership figures. Hero CPL is now the second most watched T20 league in the world and we are delighted that fans from around the globe are going to be watching in record numbers thanks to our broadcast and streaming partners.”

The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Ross Taylor amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 18th August in Trinidad.