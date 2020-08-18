GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown in Guyana has forced the commencement of basketball locally to be delayed by six months now and according to head of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF); Mike Singh, the Federation is using this time to assist in the rehabilitation of outdoor courts.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, Singh indicated that the GABF paid a courtesy call with the newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport; Charles Ramson Jr., last week with the meeting focusing mainly on introduction.

Singh, who is the former president of Colts Basketball Club, noted that the Federation and the Minister discussed identifying some community courts for development to ease the burden of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall’s use while also earmarking courts that can be rehabilitated and utilised by sub-associations. And, Singh posited that this is the best time to do such projects since all play has been halted.

The administration shared with Kaieteur Sport his optimism of a good relationship between basketball fraternity and the recently appointed Minister since Ramson Jr. indicated that he actually played the sport.

Singh revealed that during the meeting, “We (the GABF) indicated the need for a gov’t official to assist in expeditious issuance of travel documents.” Since Guyana’s best chance of qualifying for the last AmeriCup was hindered when Champions League winner Delroy James couldn’t renew his passport after consultations with numerous government ministers, early last year.”

Currently, Singh shared that online programmes and focus on the overall management structure of the GABF are being reviewed as the federation awaits permission for the Sports and Health Ministries to return to play.

In addition, table officials are preparing for the opportunity to renew to apply for their licence as FIBA has scheduled a table official online course set for September 9. (Calvin Chapman)