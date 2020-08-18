GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

Latest update August 18th, 2020 3:10 PM
The COVID-19 lockdown in Guyana has forced the commencement of basketball locally to be delayed by six months now and according to head of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF); Mike Singh, the Federation is using this time to assist in the rehabilitation of outdoor courts.
Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, Singh indicated that the GABF paid a courtesy call with the newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport; Charles Ramson Jr., last week with the meeting focusing mainly on introduction.
Singh, who is the former president of Colts Basketball Club, noted that the Federation and the Minister discussed identifying some community courts for development to ease the burden of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall’s use while also earmarking courts that can be rehabilitated and utilised by sub-associations. And, Singh posited that this is the best time to do such projects since all play has been halted.
The administration shared with Kaieteur Sport his optimism of a good relationship between basketball fraternity and the recently appointed Minister since Ramson Jr. indicated that he actually played the sport.
Singh revealed that during the meeting, “We (the GABF) indicated the need for a gov’t official to assist in expeditious issuance of travel documents.” Since Guyana’s best chance of qualifying for the last AmeriCup was hindered when Champions League winner Delroy James couldn’t renew his passport after consultations with numerous government ministers, early last year.”
Currently, Singh shared that online programmes and focus on the overall management structure of the GABF are being reviewed as the federation awaits permission for the Sports and Health Ministries to return to play.
In addition, table officials are preparing for the opportunity to renew to apply for their licence as FIBA has scheduled a table official online course set for September 9. (Calvin Chapman)
Aug 18, 2020Hero CPL 2020… By Zaheer Mohamed Dubbed the biggest party in sport, this year’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 will be a quiet affair due to the crowd restrictions caused by...
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Last Sunday, the AFC selected its nine parliamentarians and it is a sordid violation of the constitution, elections criteria... more
It is perhaps too early and there is too little information available to pronounce precisely on what exactly is taking place... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]