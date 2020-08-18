Latest update August 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foreign Minister appoints Greenidge as Advisor, several others

Aug 18, 2020 News 0

Advisor on Borders, Carl Greenidge

Ambassador to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, yesterday announced several appointments within his Ministry. Todd said that the appointments are meant to bolster the Ministry’s foreign relations, technical and administrative capacity and strengthen his ministerial mandate.Most notably, Former Coalition Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, was appointed as Advisor on Borders. Greenidge had been forced to resign his Ministerial post in 2019 after developments of the No Confidence Motion revealed that several dual citizens were unlawfully holding office.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Waddell

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud

Greenidge briefly served as Foreign Secretary at the Ministry after his resignation. He has been instrumental in the litigation between Guyana and Venezuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Essequibo region, so much that the PPP/C administration announced early on that it would retain his services.

Minister Todd announced that another former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett will serve in the post of Ambassador to the United Nations, and that she is consequently expected to take up the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, a coalition of over 130 developing countries.
Former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud, has been appointed to serve as Foreign Secretary, the post previously held by Greenidge.
Finally, Audrey Waddell was appointed as Permanent Secretary. Waddell previously served as Director General at that Ministry, but was removed from the post by the previous government.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL 2020… By Zaheer Mohamed Dubbed the biggest party in sport, this year’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 will be a quiet affair due to the crowd restrictions caused by...
Read More
GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around the world

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around...

Aug 18, 2020

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates to public institutions

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates...

Aug 17, 2020

FIBA 3×3 rankings to remain frozen until 2021

FIBA 3×3 rankings to remain frozen until

Aug 17, 2020

Mike Parris 40th medal anniversary clothing line launched

Mike Parris 40th medal anniversary clothing line...

Aug 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019