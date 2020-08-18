Foreign Minister appoints Greenidge as Advisor, several others

Latest update August 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, yesterday announced several appointments within his Ministry. Todd said that the appointments are meant to bolster the Ministry’s foreign relations, technical and administrative capacity and strengthen his ministerial mandate.Most notably, Former Coalition Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, was appointed as Advisor on Borders. Greenidge had been forced to resign his Ministerial post in 2019 after developments of the No Confidence Motion revealed that several dual citizens were unlawfully holding office.
Greenidge briefly served as Foreign Secretary at the Ministry after his resignation. He has been instrumental in the litigation between Guyana and Venezuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Essequibo region, so much that the PPP/C administration announced early on that it would retain his services.
Minister Todd announced that another former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett will serve in the post of Ambassador to the United Nations, and that she is consequently expected to take up the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, a coalition of over 130 developing countries.
Former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud, has been appointed to serve as Foreign Secretary, the post previously held by Greenidge.
Finally, Audrey Waddell was appointed as Permanent Secretary. Waddell previously served as Director General at that Ministry, but was removed from the post by the previous government.
