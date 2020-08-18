ExxonMobil: Prejudiced corporate hypocrites

We look closely at Exxon’s relationship and dealings with Guyana and arrive at this conclusion: ExxonMobil’s attitudes and actions towards Guyana are prejudiced through and through. It cheated us with a rapacious contract and finalized terms that were full-out robberies. In their smug superiority, they dealt with us as inferior Third World natives.

In its arrogance, Exxon talks down to locals, rushes them to get on with it, brushes them aside, then keeps them in line through oppressive measures. This is done to impoverished societies, while stealing their wealth and leaving them weaker than before.

This is what Exxon has done to Guyana, with a contract that is discriminatory, no matter how charitably viewed. Exxon would not have done the same to a group of their perceived ‘equals’ sitting across the bargaining table. The starting numbers would have been multiples of what Guyana received.

This was the same standard exhibited centuries ago by the agents who carried out the atrocities of the slave trade. Beads and shells and trinkets were exchanged for rich human cargoes, which yielded vastly richer returns on the plantations. Today, Exxon does the same to Guyana. The cruel business practices employed then, are the same being experienced in Guyana today. Fetch away the lucrative oil and give them beads for it (2%).

And when poor Indigenous communities are enslaved, ripped off, and endangered for their minerals by usually White-dominated multinationals, like Exxon, it is the continuation of what is nothing less than ceaseless exploitation. The Aztecs and Incas suffered that fate in the Americas, and so did Indians in Asia, and Blacks in Africa.

We continue to be suffocated. It is time to start calling out the overtly bigoted components involved when CEOs, Country Managers and teams of a certain hue, deal at arm’s length with the natives from these parts.

It starts with that contract and its clauses; they are paying us for who they see us to be -beneath them. It continues with the pressures to close out the third well (Payara) quickly. It is time to expose and shame these pious pretenders for what they are: corporate hypocrites pretending at legitimacy while sheltering under the law.